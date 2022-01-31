Hippo Premium Packaging, a leading provider of custom packaging and branding solutions to the legal cannabis industry, has created the branding, including a logo and upscale packaging for Lucy Goosey, a new brand of premium chocolate edibles.

Lucy Fernandez, founder of Lucy Goosey, has a background in the culinary arts. She started the business after seeing a lack of delicious and properly dosed edibles in the marketplace. The company now makes gourmet chocolate medallions in six delicious flavors, each infused with 5mg of THC, to control dosage.

Fernandez selected Hippo Premium Packaging to create Lucy Goosey's assets and said she first became aware of Hippo Packaging when she heard Kary Radestock, Hippo's founder and CEO, speak at an industry event.

The Hippo team created an eye-catching goose logo with a sleek gold design, which gives it an approachable and friendly yet high-end and sophisticated appearance. The gold theme continues on the packaging with tasteful gold touches along with distinctive colors for each of the brand's unique flavors.

Lucy Goosey edibles are available in Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Berry Bliss, Tropical Dream (with pineapple and coconut), Pecan Turtles and Sea Salt & Almond. The product is now launching at select dispensaries throughout California.