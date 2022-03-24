DTC brand In Good Taste is highlighting Mother's Day (May 8) with a limited-edition Mother's Day Mixer gift box containing single-serve wine bottles, candy and spa accessories, available to order through the company's website.
The gift box includes:
• 8 single-serving bottles of fine wines from California vineyards
• Mother Tucker’s handmade toffee covered in dark chocolate and topped with toasted almonds
• GlamGlow BRIGHTMUD Dual Exfoliation Treatment Face Mask
• Steamer Heart Shaped Lavender Bath Bomb for a relaxing soak
The Mother’s Day Mixer box is $85 on the In Good Taste website. The company also offers year-round mix-and-match mini bottles of wine delivered DTC, as well as complimentary virtual tasting sessions for customers.