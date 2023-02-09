Energis Solutions announced the third-party validation and submittal to the FDA for approval of its Voltai technology for the meat protein industry. The solution is produced via an on-demand, onsite machine that can be adapted into most any existing manufacturing process, the company says. Voltai is said to significantly reduce eminent food-borne pathogens.

"The Voltai machine produces a patented unique, highly energized fluid that carriers the same EPA toxicity rating as tap water, Category IV" says Darin Jensen, vice president of food safety, quality & regulatory with Energis. "The technology can be used as a carcass spray or poultry dip that is far safer than acid-based alternatives that are often used in the industry today."

The Voltai solution targets STEC, salmonella, campylobacter and listeria among other pathogens. It is reportedly kosher and organic compliant and is in current trials validating shelf-life extension characteristics for protein products. The company says that Voltai has been used in multiple third-party, side-by-side studies that prove double the reduction of STEC and salmonella when compared to legacy peracetic and lactic acid treatments.



