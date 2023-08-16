LineView Solutions, a manufacturing optimization solutions provider, announced the appointment of John McFadyen as chief revenue and innovation officer and Scott Figura as managing director of the Americas in a strategic move to increase global growth across the business. Based in the UK and joining LineView from Google Inc., where he was head of enterprise AI solution sales EMEA and gen AI leader, McFayden will be supporting LineView’s global growth strategy as the company aims to increase its global turnover.

Starting his career in engineering, manufacturing and processing as an aircraft engineer, McFayden is a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society—the world’s only professional membership association dedicated to the aerospace and aviation industry—before spending two decades working with innovative technology at IBM, SAP and Oracle.

Scott Figura, heading the company’s U.S. business as managing director of the Americas based in Atlanta, Ga., will be leading the foundation to accelerate growth across North and South America, promoting the brand, expanding its market presence and fostering partnerships with stakeholders.

Figura joins LineView with over 30 years’ experience working in the food and beverage sector, most recently in Global Supply Chain Development at Coca-Cola, and brings industry knowledge and broad operational experience to the team. An industrial engineer, he worked as an officer in the U.S. Navy, serving in engineering and operations roles before transitioning into industry, working in manufacturing and operations leadership roles.