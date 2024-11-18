Lifeway Foods, Inc., a U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products, has received a revised, unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Danone North America PBC to acquire all outstanding shares of Lifeway’s common stock it does not already own for $27 per share in cash.

According to the Schedule 13D amendment filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the revised proposal, Danone owns approximately 23.3% of Lifeway's outstanding common stock.

On Nov. 5, Lifeway announced that its Board of Directors had rejected Danone's initial unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire all the shares of Lifeway that it does not already own for $25 per share because the Board determined that the initial proposal undervalued Lifeway and was not in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and other stakeholders.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, Lifeway's board of directors, in consultation with its independent outside advisors, will review and evaluate the revised proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the company.