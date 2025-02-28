SPX FLOW’s APV brand has introduced the APV DW+ Positive Displacement Pump, the next generation of its DW Series. Engineered to optimize the processing of high-value, high-viscosity products, the DW+ pump portfolio offers 27 different models and serves diverse industries, including food and beverage, personal care, pet food and industrial applications, like paint and resins.

The APV DW+ pump’s pulsation-free, low-shear design protects downstream equipment by minimizing vibration, noise and pressure surges. By doing so, it maximizes operational efficiency, reduces downtime and safeguards product integrity.

The APV DW+ pump offers:

Pulsation-Free Operation: Regulates flow with a piston-rotor design, reducing vibration, noise and pressure surges to protect downstream equipment and enhance operational stability

Regulates flow with a piston-rotor design, reducing vibration, noise and pressure surges to protect downstream equipment and enhance operational stability Versatile Configuration: Offers flexible processing with interchangeable piston or bi-lobe rotors for pumping different types of fluids, along with optional features, such as a rectangular inlet and thermal jacket, catering to specialized applications

Offers flexible processing with interchangeable piston or bi-lobe rotors for pumping different types of fluids, along with optional features, such as a rectangular inlet and thermal jacket, catering to specialized applications Integrated Pressure Relief Valve: Enhances safety by automatically releasing excess pressure, reducing the need for additional pressure-regulating devices and minimizing maintenance costs

Enhances safety by automatically releasing excess pressure, reducing the need for additional pressure-regulating devices and minimizing maintenance costs Energy-Efficient Performance: Reduces energy consumption through its minimal internal clearance design, allowing for the use of smaller, more efficient motors

Reduces energy consumption through its minimal internal clearance design, allowing for the use of smaller, more efficient motors Gentle Product Handling: Minimizes shear stress due to the long sealing path of the piston rotor, preserving the texture, viscosity and sensory attributes of high-value, sensitive products

“We are proud to launch the latest innovation from APV, the DW+ pump, as the next generation of the trusted DW Series, which has delivered reliable performance worldwide for decades,” says Jet Liu, global product manager of nutrition and health hygenic pumps at SPX Flow. “It is engineered to meet the evolving needs of modern processing operations. We are proud to introduce this proven and continuously evolving pump technology to the market so customers can experience its value and benefit from APV’s legacy of flexibility, quality and reliability.”

Learn more about the enhanced APV DW+ Positive Displacement Pump.