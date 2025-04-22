FDA to Phase Out Use of Petroleum-Based Food Dyes

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday announced a series of new measures to phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the nation’s food supply.

The FDA is initiating the process to revoke authorization for two synthetic food dyes, Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B, within the coming months.

A national standard and timeline for the food industry to transition from petrochemical-based dyes to natural alternatives will be established and the FDA will work with the industry to eliminate six remaining synthetic dyes—FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2—by the end of next year.

The announcement comes on the heels of the agency's announcement earlier this year to revoke Red Dye No. 3.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said the agency is requesting food companies remove FD&C Red No. 3 sooner than the 2027-2028 deadline previously required.

“For too long, some food producers have been feeding Americans petroleum-based chemicals without their knowledge or consent,” Kennedy said. “These poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children’s health and development. That era is coming to an end. We’re restoring gold-standard science, applying common sense, and beginning to earn back the public’s trust. And we’re doing it by working with industry to get these toxic dyes out of the foods our families eat every day.”

Four new natural color additives are expected to be authorized for use in the coming weeks, the agency said. The FDA is fast-tracking the review of calcium phosphate, Galdieria extract blue, gardenia blue, butterfly pea flower extract, and other natural alternatives to synthetic food dyes.