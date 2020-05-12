Print a poster to show employees how to wear a mask

A new COVID-19 poster and video from federal safety authorities provide helpful tips for workers who wear masks:

Wash your hands before you put on a mask and before you take it off.

Inspect it for damage or dampness before wearing, and don’t touch it once it’s on.

If you don’t have to reuse it because of supply shortages, dispose of it in a trashcan and wash your hands once again.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration created the downloadable poster and a video for employers and workers about the best way to put on and take off a respirator. More businesses are requiring employees to wear masks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The instructions from OSHA include a technique to ensure a secure mask fit:

When you first put the respirator on, put both hands over it and inhale and exhale quickly.

If you feel air leaking from the edges or around the nose, adjust the straps or the metal nosepiece, if your mask has one.

Repeat until you get a proper seal. If you can’t, try a different mask.

Click here to watch the video, or follow the link to a get a printable version of the poster to hang up at your plant or office. The video and poster are also available in Spanish.