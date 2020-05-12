Coronavirus CoverageLatest headlines
Print a poster to show employees how to wear a mask

OSHA also made a video on how to put on and take off a respirator

OSHA-coronavirus-mask-poster_900x550.jpeg
OSHA released a video and poster to show employers and workers how to properly wear and remove a respirator. Follow the link at the end of the story to download the full poster.
May 12, 2020
Rose Shilling
A new COVID-19 poster and video from federal safety authorities provide helpful tips for workers who wear masks:

  • Wash your hands before you put on a mask and before you take it off.
  • Inspect it for damage or dampness before wearing, and don’t touch it once it’s on.
  • If you don’t have to reuse it because of supply shortages, dispose of it in a trashcan and wash your hands once again.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration created the downloadable poster and a video for employers and workers about the best way to put on and take off a respirator. More businesses are requiring employees to wear masks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The instructions from OSHA include a technique to ensure a secure mask fit:

  • When you first put the respirator on, put both hands over it and inhale and exhale quickly.
  • If you feel air leaking from the edges or around the nose, adjust the straps or the metal nosepiece, if your mask has one.
  • Repeat until you get a proper seal. If you can’t, try a different mask.

Click here to watch the video, or follow the link to a get a printable version of the poster to hang up at your plant or office. The video and poster are also available in Spanish.

Rose-shilling-author

Rose Shilling helps ensure Food Engineering Magazine is ready to print each month as managing editor. She writes feature stories on a variety of topics and tracks the food packaging industry. A journalist with an editing background at news services and newspapers, she also has driven editorial projects in health care and higher education.

