As a business director for a beverage manufacturer or a technical director for a machine or system builder, you face increasing pressure towards greater flexibility. Fast-changing trends, the growing mobility of the population and the desire for more sustainability and less sugar call for new recipes. What's more, you want to quickly respond to consumer requests and have more flexible filling operations and customized packaging.

Other contributing factors are the stringent requirements for food safety, the requirement for traceability of individual production steps and raw materials and the steps needed to prevent resource waste. With all of this, the food and beverage industry and machine and system builders supplying global markets face a number of new challenges when planning and designing production processes. With the help of the digital twin and other Digital Enterprise solutions, these challenges can be successfully overcome. Read our whitepaper to learn more.

