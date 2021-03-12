RINO series of FDA/USDA-compliant cam follower bearings are available in 12 sizes and integrate stainless steel studs, hybrid stainless steel/ceramic bearings, FDA-approved lubricant and poly-crystalline non-metallic tires. Developed for applications in food and drink processing, dairy, poultry and meat processing and other industries, these bearings can be sanitized with caustic cleaning agents, steam and high-pressure washes. Each bearing is permanently lubricated with FDA SLT DRYLUBE, which coats the race and balls and not displaced by high pressure or caustic chemicals. www.lm76.com