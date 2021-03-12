RINO series of FDA/USDA-compliant cam follower bearings are available in 12 sizes and integrate stainless steel studs, hybrid stainless steel/ceramic bearings, FDA-approved lubricant and poly-crystalline non-metallic tires. Developed for applications in food and drink processing, dairy, poultry and meat processing and other industries, these bearings can be sanitized with caustic cleaning agents, steam and high-pressure washes. Each bearing is permanently lubricated with FDA SLT DRYLUBE, which coats the race and balls and not displaced by high pressure or caustic chemicals. www.lm76.com
New Plant Products
Cam Follower Bearings
March 12, 2021
