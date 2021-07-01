



Most users of industrial automation share common goals, to use automation to streamline their processes, reduce costs, and increase throughput, thereby increasing their own profitability. It seems like a fairly simple goal. But the fact is that in today’s world, there are more automation suppliers, offering more ways to automate processes, than ever before.

This leaves the automation user with a seemingly endless array of options that they might not be open to exploring. After all, it’s easier for them to simply maintain the status quo and do things the way they’ve always done them, adopting the adage, “If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.”

But there’s another adage that should be considered: “You get what you pay for.” Unfortunately, if you wait until an automation component breaks, you’ll be “paying a lot more for what you get,” in the form of very costly downtime for your system. Furthermore, if you don’t take a closer look at how you buy your automation on a broader scale, “you may not even know what you’re paying for.”

In this article, we’ll attempt to guide you through a best practice approach to buying automation, considering component reliability, performance, system integration, support, and cost.

Automation Buying Strategies

Before we delve into developing a best approach to buying your automation, let’s first identify two very basic strategies that the automation user generally falls into. We’ll call these consolidated automation and specified automation.

Many users of industrial automation choose a consolidated purchasing (automation bundling) approach because it may seem easier to deal with one vendor. They may have familiarity with one brand product and transfer that confidence to another brand product, such as with a PLC and a drive. It’s comfortable. The consolidated automation buyer attempts to leverage their cost by specifying most components for their machine or solution from one primary supplier. Of course, in order to purchase automation in this manner, you need to settle on a supplier that offers a wider array of products, which limits the number of suppliers for you and could mean sacrificing a whole lot in the long run.

The specialized automation specifier takes time to evaluate each component of their system. They specify based on product performance and reliability primarily, but also take into account the ease of integration of products from multiple suppliers. Generally, the specialized automation buyer is willing to pay a little more up front to avoid costly maintenance down the road.

To understand how these two camps developed, we have to take a look back in time to understand how automation systems have evolved over the years.

Evolution of the Modern Automation System

Many of today’s automation providers got their start with a simple method: Identify a specific challenge and offer a specific solution to meet that challenge. As automation became more common, automation providers began to expand their offerings. Each automation provider began developing their own proprietary network, on which their components communicated with one another. This allowed manufacturers to automate more of their operation, but locked them into a single provider.

Over time, the proprietary networks evolved into open networks, meaning that the suppliers could develop components compatible with each network.

Consider the simplified automation system diagram shown. The Controller serves as the “brains” of the system, providing control over an open network to actuation components that perform the work.

Controller manufacturers capitalized on this and began to offer the other components as a package. This spawned the consolidated automation movement. It offered a guarantee of compatibility among system components and allowed the user to benefit from reduced cost of their components because of the bundled package.

The Hidden Downsides of Automation Bundling

It is easy to understand how such a consolidated automation philosophy became ingrained into the consciousness of automation users. The selection of the controller essentially dictated all the other components. They had a very simple selection process, dealing with one supplier for all their automation. Furthermore, their staff became familiar with the components of the automation system and understood which components were most likely to fail.

But there is a hidden downside to this philosophy: the fact that users were willing to accept component failure in the first place. In a lot of cases, their bundled purchase agreement included a costly monthly or yearly service or software contract with the vendor. This cost isn’t seen up front, but it tips the scales of the purchase agreement toward the vendor, affording them a separate stream of revenue to offset the reduced upfront cost.

Another thing that users didn’t really consider was that some of the components they were buying weren’t actually made by the vendor they were buying them from. They might be third party private labeled components, manufactured overseas, that may not be readily available for replacement.

In a lot of these bundled automation agreements, the user has equated components like variable frequency drives (VFDs) and servo systems to mufflers on a car. They “don’t want to pay too much for their muffler.”

But these automation components are certainly NOT mufflers. They are highly engineered critical working components in their automation system. And what happens when a VFD or servo fails and you can’t get a replacement within a reasonable time? One thing for sure is that NO WORK is done and you’re left with costly downtime.

The average cost of a single instance of downtime is estimated at around $17,000 per hour. This adds up pretty quickly if you encounter several instances in a month, or even a year. So it is important to understand exactly what you are paying for when you enter into an automation bundling agreement.

The Changing Landscape

The past 20 years have seen a transformation in new automation components and in the way that they are designed and applied. Consider a variable frequency drive that operates a motor at a different speed depending on the needs of the application, instead of constantly running all out. Today, VFDs have become specialized for particular industries and packed with more functionality that makes them easier to integrate and operate for specific applications. Open network communications and industry standards have enabled automation manufacturers to design their products to be more interoperable with those of their competitors.

The same applies to industrial robots and servo driven mechanisms which have become commonplace in today’s systems. Most of these applications have very specific requirements. Yet robots and servo systems have also become more specialized and are now designed for interoperability, allowing easier integration for users.

This has opened the door for many smaller specialized automation vendors to differentiate their product offerings based on factors other than cost, without the concern of interoperability with various control platforms.

More importantly, it has allowed automation users to take advantage of a more specialized model for sourcing their automation, by selecting better performing, more reliable components that are easily integrated into their control platform. Effectively, they have more control to innovate and optimize their systems. Yet still today, a lot of them fail to recognize how much more efficient their automation could become by taking advantage of this.

Determining the Best Approach for Your Needs

The growth among automation options has given manufacturers a multitude of choices, but it has also provided them with more options for specific solutions. Consider how you spend your own money on consumer products. You may buy them from the same store, but in most cases, you don’t simply select the same brand refrigerator as that of your television, stove, washing machine, or vacuum cleaner. The internet has made it easy for you to research these products and specify what best fits your needs. You can easily read reviews online before you decide to purchase them.

Just as consumers evaluate kitchen appliances or entertainment system components from different manufacturers to meet their needs, manufacturers can do the same with automation components.

So how do you go about determining the most effective solutions for your automation? The answer, as it so often is, is “it depends.” That’s not meant to be flippant; rather, it’s to show the importance of manufacturers evaluating the different options and making the best decisions based on all the information they have available to them, particularly the following criteria.

Reliability: Product reliability is among the most important criteria to evaluate. It just doesn’t make sense for today’s manufacturers to accept that automation components they purchase are expected to fail. All automation vendors maintain data on Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) for the components they manufacture. If they don’t know, there’s a good chance that either their product is unreliable or they don’t actually make what they are selling. The simple fact is that product failure results in unpredictable and costly downtime, which can paralyze an automation user’s process.



Conclusion: Do Your Homework!

Industrial automation is an extremely competitive environment today. Automation suppliers are innovating new products and solutions every day to enhance performance, reliability and automation system integration. Automation users can take advantage of all of this to streamline their processes, decrease their costs, and make their lives easier.

Deciding on which road to take when specifying an automation solution isn’t an easy one, and there are potential potholes along the way, regardless of whether the user chooses a consolidated approach or a more specialized approach.

To avoid these potholes, manufacturers need to do their homework more today than ever to rethink their buying philosophy.

Gather as much data as possible, involve all stakeholders throughout the process and carefully identify what specific needs exist, what production requirements must be met and how the solutions integrate into a larger automation scheme. Above all, they need to factor in product reliability, performance, system integration, and support to determine the true cost of their automation.