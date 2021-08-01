Automation technology is changing the food manufacturing landscape by streamlining processes, increasing productivity and enhancing product quality. The pest management industry has taken note and is applying those automation learnings to the trap-checking process to increase efficiencies and make better use of time on site during service visits.

From Trap Checking to Truly Proactive Pest Management

No matter who you ask, trap checking during a service visit feels like a waste of time, and for good reason. It’s busy work that squanders valuable time that the highly trained pest management professionals could use to identify proactive program adjustments that actually prevent pests.

With the Food Safety Modernization Act, checking traps has become a necessary evil. That is, until automation in the form of electronic remote monitoring (ERM) enabled pest management professionals to streamline their trap-checking approach.

ERM technologies, such as the ActiveSense® system, allow the traps to essentially check themselves. ERM sensors attach directly to a trap and monitor for rodent activity around the clock. When activity is detected, the system alerts the pest management professionals in real time. With that information, they know exactly which traps had activity, and those are the only traps they need to check once on site.

That doesn’t mean your service visits will be any shorter. Instead, it means the pest management professionals have more time to apply their expertise and deliver a more strategic service during every visit. When checking traps doesn’t fill up their time, pest management professionals have time to review pest sighting logs, proactively inspect for signs of pest activity and identify conditions favorable for pests.

And, with real-time activity alerts, ERM systems means pests are detected earlier. Not only does that mean you receive a quicker response but also it means the environmental impact is lessened, because the pest isn’t sitting in the trap until the next service visit or, worse, when an employee discovers it.

When the pest management professionals can respond more quickly to pest activity, more pest evidence will be intact to help them identify the root cause, allowing them to determine the best Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach for prompt corrective action and long-term prevention.

Audit-ready Documentation

ERM automation also generates rodent activity data that can be analyzed by pest management professionals to help inform new strategies and program adjustments for a truly proactive pest management program. For instance, the ActiveSense® system collects time-stamped, location-based activity data that pest management professionals can use to identify trends and active hot spots to provide a more targeted service.

Additionally, the pinpointed, time-stamped data ERM systems provide fall in line with auditor expectations, providing the detailed documentation of pest activity, as well as the findings of the root-cause analysis and the corrective action taken to prevent future pests.

The Technology Behind the Technology

Even when technology provides a clear value through process improvement, it sometimes can be hard to get the buy-in of internal stakeholders because of data security concerns. When evaluating new technology, it’s important to do your research and due diligence because the level of data security can vary by system.

For instance, the ActiveSense® system ensures data security by operating separately from the on-site network. The system uses a cellular data connection to send encrypted data to the cloud. The ActiveSense sensors and system hub also operate as a closed-loop system, transmitting data using LoRa (Long Range) radio frequency that doesn’t interfere with Wi-Fi or other common wireless communication.

Redefining Pest Management with ERM

A proactive pest management program extends far beyond checking pest traps. ERM systems empower pest management professionals to streamline their trap-checking process, freeing up their time to apply their pest expertise and make proactive program adjustments that leave your facility and brand better protected in the long run. Learn more at ActiveSense.com.