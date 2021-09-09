As operating technology has begun to resemble the IT side of the business, it has offered food and beverage manufacturers a number of advantages.

A modern automation system isn’t just the operating system of the OT environment, or just an HMI/SCADA platform. It’s a capital database, a scheduler, an electronic archive of data needed both to manage production and oversee procedures such as quality checks and recalls. All of that is on top of the usual file management and tagging.

Those are undeniable benefits to manufacturers who are looking to create a data-driven production process. By collecting and managing data, manufacturers can provide real-time production metrics, instantly identify underperforming equipment or production lines and implement solutions without having to slog through reams of paper.

