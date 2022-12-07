Image courtesy of Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery

Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery Auger Fillers

Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery auger fillers are integrated with vacuum tooling to create a positive cut-off of product, drip-free operation and clean package seals. The designs are intended to help reduce downtime and waste. Spee-Dee auger fillers integrate with primary packaging equipment such as rotary and cup machines, VFFS and HFFS machines, and in-line conveyors.









Image courtesy of MCF

MCF PowerSaver Dust Collectors

MCF PowerSaver Dust Collectors are designed to save up to 50% in operational costs and extend bag life The dust collectors are built to handle heavy dust loads, including abrasive materials, and come in configurations to fit most industrial air quality applications. The MCF PowerSaver aligns the cleaning arm and bag segments, which positions the air nozzles to fire directly into the bags. No air is wasted, resulting in reduced energy consumption and extended filter bag life.





Image courtesy of RoboVent

Senturion from RoboVent

RoboVent’s Senturion an industrial dust collector with a modular design and advanced filter technology. Senturion is designed to have the smallest footprint per CFM in the industry and to be highly adaptable for a range of food processing applications, including bulk material handling, silo filling, milling, batch mixing, blending and packaging.