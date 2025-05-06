FDA to Amend Standards of Identity to Include Salt Substitutes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is proposing to change its standard of identity regulations, including salt (sodium chloride) as a required or optional ingredient, to permit the use of salt substitutes.

The agency says the goal is to reduce sodium content in standardized foods, noting that cutting sodium content could reduce the risk of hypertension, which is a leading cause of heart disease and stroke. The proposed rule, if finalized, could facilitate industry innovation while maintaining the basic nature and essential characteristics of the standardized foods.

The proposed rule doesn’t include specific salt substitutes, but it would cover the use of ingredients and combinations of ingredients currently and in the future. The FDA cited examples, such as potassium chloride, herbs, spices, yeast extracts, monosodium glutamate (MSG), amino acids and dairy extracts.

Additionally, the rule wouldn’t establish a minimum salt replacement level or specific sodium content for the foods, nor would it establish any production parameters.

The standards of identity that would change include:

Acidified milk

Cultured milk

Sour cream

Eggnog

Bread, rolls and buns

Self-rising flour

Self-rising corn meal

Macaroni and noodle products

Canned applesauce and figs

Fruit butter

Canned beans, corn, peas, mushrooms and other vegetables

Canned tomatoes, tomato concentrates, tomato juice and catsup

Canned oysters, Pacific salmon, wet-pack shrimp and tuna

Chocolate liquor, sweet chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate and breakfast cocoa

Margarine

Cane, maple, sorghum and table syrup

Mayonnaise

Salad dressing

The proposed rule also includes amendments for more than 40 categories of cheeses.

The FDA introduced the proposed rule in April 2023 and accepted comments until Aug. 10, 2023. The final rule is expected in September 2025.