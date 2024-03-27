The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is revoking the standards of identity and quality for frozen cherry pie.

In a March 14 notice, the FDA said the standards are no longer necessary to ensure that these products meet consumer expectations. The agency added that revoking the standards will provide greater flexibility and the opportunity for product innovation.

The FDA said this action supports its goal to modernize standards of identity. Standards of identity establish requirements related to the content and production of certain food products. Foods for which standards of identity have been established include bread, fruit jams, certain vegetable and fruit juices, and certain types of chocolate.

No standards of identity and quality exist for any other types of frozen fruit pies, or for any non-frozen fruit pies, including non-frozen cherry pie.

The action responds in part to a citizen petition from the American Bakers Association. The rule is effective on April 15, 2024.