Cargill Invests in its Cocoa Supply Chain

Cargill recently transformed its global cocoa supply chain, unveiling a series of interconnected investments that reduce carbon emissions, eliminate waste and boost efficiency, from cocoa origin countries in West Africa to processing hubs in Europe. The company’s upgrades span renewable energy, circular logistics and smart infrastructure.

“Sustainability isn’t a single project at Cargill — it’s how we operate,” says Emiel van Dijk, managing director of cocoa and chocolate for Europe and West Africa at Cargill. “From circular waste reuse to renewable transport and clean energy, we’re showing that climate action can scale without compromise.”

In Côte d’Ivoire, cocoa shells that once would be discarded are now used to fuel biomass boilers. In Tema, Ghana, a solar plant powers production and ISO tanks are replacing disposable packaging, providing the opportunity to cut up to 100 metric tons of waste each month.

Once the beans and semi-finished cocoa products arrive in Europe, they enter a fully integrated logistics network. Beans are stored in solar-powered warehouses near Amsterdam, then they are transported to Cargill’s factory in Zaandam, The Netherlands, via fully electric barges — eliminating 190,000 kg of CO₂ emissions annually. The electricity for these vessels and Cargill’s Dutch facilities comes from Windpark Hanze, a renewable energy partnership with Vattenfall.

After processing, cocoa shells are reused again — this time as fuel in Cargill’s new biomass boiler in Amsterdam, which will cut greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 19,000 tons each year. Together with the wind farm that Cargill and Vattenfall operate in partnership with Windpark Hanze, the CO₂ emissions reduction reaches 31,000 tons per year — representing a site CO₂ emissions reduction of up to 90%.

The final leg of the journey continues with low-emission transport. Semi-finished cocoa products are shipped using BIO LNG trucks to Wormer, The Netherlands, and finished cocoa powder is stored at a warehouse in Zaandam. Operated in partnership with Green Valley Cocoa Logistics, the facility features solar panels, automated vehicles, and intermodal rail and barge connections to reduce the last-mile impact.

The chain ends where indulgence begins, with chocolate production. Cargill’s semi-finished cocoa products are delivered to its chocolate processing sites and customers across Europe using renewable fuels and short-sea shipping, supporting the company’s global target to reduce supply chain emissions by 30% per ton of product by 2030.

This effort also supports Cargill’s climate goals, which include a 10% reduction in operational emissions by this year.

Cargill’s efforts underscore its role in shaping a more resilient, responsible global food system.

“This is what sustainability at scale looks like,” van Dijk adds. “It’s measurable, circular, and designed to serve both people and the planet.”