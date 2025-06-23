Listeria Outbreak Connected with Pre-Made Chicken Alfredo Meals Results in 3 Deaths

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to chicken fettuccine alfredo meals.

Recalled product assembled at FreshRealm, Inc.’s manufacturing locations in San Clemente, Calif.; Montezuma, Ga.; and Indianapolis, Ind., may be adulterated with the Listeria outbreak strain.

As of June 18, 17 cases have been reported from 13 states. Of the 11 people interviewed, seven reported eating precooked meals, and 4 four specifically reported eating chicken fettuccine alfredo. Of 17 people with information, 16 were hospitalized and there are three deaths attributed to listeriosis. One illness in a mother resulted in a fetal loss.

FDA has conducted a thorough investigation in response to this outbreak, including traceback of FDA-regulated ingredients within the assembled product. FDA used specific meal information reported by ill people and collected by officials, as well as firm records to trace FDA-regulated ingredients through the supply chain to where the meals were produced.

FSIS identified the outbreak strain in a routine sample of FreshRealm’s chicken fettuccine alfredo collected on March 19. This lot of product was not distributed into the food supply. FSIS also used purchase documentation to trace chicken fettuccine alfredo products purchased by two ill people to FreshRealm establishments. An additional two ill people verbally described chicken fettuccine alfredo products they purchased. FSIS identified products produced by FreshRealm that matched the descriptions during followup at the retail stores where they shopped.

FDA also initiated multiple inspections, including sample collection, at the manufacturers of some ingredients used to make the chicken fettuccine alfredo product. Testing of the FDA-regulated ingredients collected to date is complete and the outbreak strain of Listeria was not found.

FDA and FSIS have not yet determined a source of contamination for this product. However, both agencies are working closely together and with CDC to continue to collect information to determine what additional steps are needed to protect public health.

In response to this investigation, FreshRealm, Inc. recalled its pre-made chicken fettuccine alfredo products sold at Kroger and Walmart under the Marktside and Home Chef brands.