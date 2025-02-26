Lyons Magnus LLC has recalled frozen supplemental shakes distributed to foodservice and long-term care facilities due to a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 38 people across 21 states and resulted in 12 deaths.

Manufactured by Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. under the Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brands, the recall includes 16 varieties of 4-oz. supplemental shakes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported it was notified of a Listeria outbreak in long-term care facilities across the U.S. in November 2024. The agency’s traceback investigation identified that each long-term care facility that supplied invoice information received supplemental shakes from the Lyons ReadyCare or Sysco Imperial brands.

The FDA conducted an on-site inspection and collected samples at Prairie Farms Dairy’s facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The environmental swabs collected from the processing area tested positive for Listeria. The agency says whole genome sequencing analysis revealed the Listeria detected in the samples is “closely related” to the strain causing illnesses in this outbreak.

Of the 38 people who reported illness, 34 reported living in long-term care facilities or were hospitalized before becoming ill. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report this outbreak includes cases dating back to 2018, with 20 cases across 2024 and 2025.

Lyons Magnus, which handled distribution of the shakes, notes the 4-oz. cartons were not available for retail sale.

“Lyons Magnus’ utmost concern is protecting consumers,” the company said in a statement on its website. “As soon as Lyons Magnus learned of the issue, we took immediate action to halt the purchase of all products from the affected Prairie Farms facility, notify customers, and ensure that impacted products were removed from distribution nationally.”