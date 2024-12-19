2024 brought many challenges and opportunities to the food manufacturing industry.

From advances in automation and high-profile acquisitions, to an election and major food safety concerns – such as the Boar’s Head listeria outbreak, recall and plant closure – this year has been an eventful one.

Among the topics FOOD ENGINEERING Editor Derrick Teal and Refrigerated & Frozen Foods Editor Kelley Rodriguez discuss in this podcast are traceability and the long-lasting effects food safety concerns can have on companies and brands.

“If the manufacturers are able to have that traceability and respond immediately – if, heaven forbid – they have a food safety incident they can say ‘it’s only these products, everything else is fine. None of our other customers are impacted other than these.’ I think it just protects them and protects their profit,” Teal says.

“You still see late-night comedians making jokes about Chipotle,” Rodriguez adds. “There are very real concerns. Food safety is food safety, and that’s paramount, but secondary is your brand reputation at that point.”

Listen to this podcast for more on the latest trends in food manufacturing and what’s ahead in 2025.