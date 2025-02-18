EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings, expansions and closures in the food and beverage industry, including The J.M. Smucker Co.’s Uncrustables facility, Voyage Foods’ cocoa-free chocolate plant, Lamb Weston’s potato processing facility in the Netherlands, Mart Frozen Foods’ potato processing facility in Idaho, and Yakult’s greenfield beverage facility in Georgia.

J.M. Smucker Co. Opens Uncrustables Facility in Alabama

The 900,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility will increase the company's current production capacity to help meet demand for the frozen sandwiches.

Voyage Foods Adds Manufacturing Plant in Ohio

The manufacturing plant is expected to be operational by the new year and will have the capacity to make 10,000 metric tons of cocoa-free chocolate annually once fully built.

Lamb Weston Opens Frozen Potato Production Facility in The Netherlands

Lamb Weston, which committed to this expansion five years ago, reports this investment will increase its annual production capacity by 195 million kilos.

Mart Frozen Foods Opens Potato Facility in Idaho

The 100,000-sq.-ft. plant produces and packages frozen, fully baked potatoes.

Shamrock Farms Expands Virginia Milk Manufacturing Facility

Expected to be completed by 2028, Shamrock Farms is investing $59 million into the project.

Yakult Breaks Ground on New Facility

Probiotic beverage manufacturer Yakult also broke ground on its new greenfield manufacturing facility in Bartow County, Ga.