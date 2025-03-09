EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings, expansions and closures in the food and beverage industry, including Nelson-Jameson’s distribution center, Oatly’s closure of its Singapore plant, Richardson’s oat processing facility expansion, Vertical Cold Storage’s multimodal distribution center and cellular agriculture accelerator The Cultured Hub.

It is expected to be fully operational this summer, when Nelson-Jameson will re-establish localized service in the Northeast.

Following the closure of the facility, expected growth in the Asia-Pacific region will be supported by existing facilities in Europe.

The investment will more than double the site's granola packaging capabilities, enabling Richardson to increase production and better meet evolving customer needs.

The 311,000-sq.-ft. facility focuses on serving temperature-controlled food and beverage producers.

Equipped with cell culture and fermentation capabilities and equipment, the Hub is designed to empower organizations to scale up and accelerate the development of market-ready, sustainable, healthy and affordable products.