Richardson International Limited is launching an expansion project at its oat mill and processing facility in South Sioux City, Neb.

The investment will more than double the site's granola packaging capabilities, enabling Richardson to increase production and better meet evolving customer needs. The project will incorporate the latest advancements in automation technology, creating efficient capacity while prioritizing food safety and quality assurance.

Work on the expansion is set to begin immediately for completion by the first quarter of 2026.

"We're very pleased to be making this investment at South Sioux City as a further commitment to our customers, plant staff and the city," says Rob Bielik, vice president, milling operations, Richardson International. "Richardson is proud to have one of the most efficient oat supply chains in North America – from origination to the manufacture of finished products. This expansion is the next chapter in our continued evolution."

Richardson says its decision to invest in South Sioux City aligns with its history of strategic growth. Recent investments, such as the refinery and packaging expansion at its Memphis oilseed facility, highlight the company's focus on strengthening capabilities and investing in assets to support long-term growth.

“The team is excited about the continued growth in our granola packaging department,” says Tony Pulford, director, operations, South Sioux City. “We look forward to adding to our dedicated team members by hiring additional production positions that will become available from the expansion."