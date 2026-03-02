Hain Celestial Sells NA Snacks Business to Canadian Snack Manufacturer

Hain Celestial Group has sold its North American snacks business, including Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra chips and Garden of Eatin' snacks, to Snackruptors Inc., a Canadian, family-owned snack manufacturer.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce debt, strengthening the company’s financial position and leverage profile.

Hain Celestial says the divestiture sharpens the company’s focus and advances a simplified North American portfolio centered on core categories with stronger margin and cash flow profiles. The resulting portfolio and financial profile will support increased investment over time in the company’s North American better-for-you brands across its flagship categories of yogurt, tea, and baby and kids foods.

Going forward, Hain’s global brands will include Celestial Seasonings teas, The Greek Gods yogurt, Earth's Best Organic and Ella's Kitchen baby and kids foods, Joya and Natumi plant-based beverages, Hartley’s jelly, as well as Cully & Sully, Yorkshire Provender and New Covent Garden soups, among others.