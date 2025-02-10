The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., a global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, is slated to bring a new distribution center online this month. This completes a multiyear expansion project designed to strengthen the company’s customer relationships by improving service through faster delivery, increased product availability and lowered transportation costs, while simultaneously enhancing efficiencies by reducing delivery-route mileage nationwide.

This month, the global manufacturer will begin distributing its U.S.-based better-for-you brands out of Savannah, Ga., marking its fourth regional distribution center. This expansion doubles Hain’s U.S. network capacity and minimizes the distance it takes to deliver products by an anticipated 66% annually, ultimately allowing customers to get Hain’s snacks, baby and kids’ food, beverages and meal-prep products quicker and more efficiently.

“We’re actively designing a more agile and robust distribution network to optimize our supply chain nationwide,” says Steve Golliher, chief supply chain officer at Hain Celestial. “By strategically expanding our network, we’re significantly enhancing our ability to respond swiftly to market demands and deliver our products more effectively and efficiently to our customers. We expect to see significant benefits from this approach, including faster delivery times, increased efficiencies, and continued growth and innovation within our supply-chain operations.”

Upon completion, the company anticipates the project to result in:

The ability to reach at least 90% of U.S. customers within one to two transit days, an increase of 15%

A reduction in delivery-route mileage by approximately 66% – or roughly 2.6 million miles – annually

A multimillion-dollar savings by reducing costs in fuel and maintenance

Historically, the company operated two distribution facilities: one in southern California and one in central Pennsylvania. In December 2024, it expanded to a third facility in Chicago. The fourth facility in Savannah enables a more geographic-centered, flexible distribution network by strategically positioning distribution centers across the U.S., ensuring efficient and timely delivery to meet customer needs. All four facilities are operated in conjunction with a third-party logistics company, allowing for scalable space and throughput to meet varying customer demands.

This strategic distribution transformation, which began in the spring of 2023, underscores Hain’s commitment to operational excellence, and also supports the Fuel and Build pillars of its Hain Reimagined business strategy by investing in operational efficiencies to strengthen its supply chain.