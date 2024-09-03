Hain Celestial Group has completed the sale of its ParmCrisps snack brand to independent snacks company Our Home.

Hain Celestial says the transaction optimizes its better-for-you portfolio and streamlines its supply chain to drive greater operational efficiency and margin expansion. Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down company debt.

"By divesting ParmCrisps, we can continue to prioritize driving market reach and category scale of our core better-for-you brands," says Wendy Davidson, Hain Celestial Group president and CEO. "This transaction further simplifies our better-for-you portfolio and streamlines our supply chain for operational efficiency and margin expansion."

Earlier this year, Hain announced strategic actions to advance the company's Hain Reimagined transformation by focusing on accelerating growth in key brands across snacks, baby and kids food, beverages, meal prep and personal care, and simplifying its global operating footprint. These efforts have included the sale of cookie brand Thinsters and the Queen Helene personal care brand, along with sub-category exits across its product portfolio.

With the sale of ParmCrisps, Hain will reduce its manufacturing footprint and co-manufacturer network while also streamlining its vendor base. Meanwhile, Our Home says the move will scale its existing platform and footprint across the country, expanding its ability to provide high-quality snacks at great value to its customers.

"We are very excited to have the ParmCrisps manufacturing family join our team," says Aaron Greenwald, founder and CEO of Our Home. "The combination of our Sonoma Creamery and ParmCrisps talent will drive tremendous IP and knowledge sharing, benefitting both brands, our retail partners and most importantly, our consumers."

Launched in 2017, ParmCrisps are high-protein, low carb cheese crisps and snack mixes. Our Home will add ParmCrisps to its family of brands, along with its production facility in York, Pa.