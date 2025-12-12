Anheuser-Busch to Close Two Breweries, Sell a Third

Anheuser-Busch is closing two breweries and selling another after revealing a multimillion-dollar investment in manufacturing earlier this year.

The company will close a 50-year-old brewery in Fairfield, California and another brewery in Merrimack, New Hampshire in 2026. It is also selling a 75-year-old brewery in Newark, New Jersey to real estate developer Goodman Group.

The closures are set to affect 475 full-time employees, but they will be offered positions elsewhere in Anheuser-Busch’s operational network, a spokesperson told local media.

"We will be shifting production from these three facilities to our other U.S. facilities, and these changes will enable us to invest even more in our remaining operations and in our portfolio of growing, industry-leading brands,” an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson says.

The closures follow Anheuser-Busch’s announcement this spring that it would invest $300 million in U.S. manufacturing, which so far has included:

$7.4 million at its Los Angeles brewery

$9.2 million at its facility in Cartersville, Georgia

$9 million at its brewery in Baldwinsville, New York

$4.2 million at its brewery in Williamsburg, Virginia

$17 million at its brewery in Houston, Texas

In 2024, it invested $10 million at its brewery in Jacksonville, Florida

Anheuser-Busch says it has invested nearly $2 billion in its 100 facilities across the U.S. over the last five years.

Anheuser-Busch also operates breweries in Columbus, Ohio and Fort Collins, Colorado, in addition to its flagship brewery in St. Louis, Missouri.