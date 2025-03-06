Anheuser-Busch announced plans to invest $4.2 million in its brewery in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Over the last five years, Anheuser-Busch has invested $2 billion in its breweries across the country. This announcement builds on continuous investments Anheuser-Busch has made to its Virginia facility, including a $6.5 million investment in 2024.

"Investing in the American communities where our people live and work is part of who we are,” says Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth. “At Anheuser-Busch, we've been producing high-quality American-made products for generations, and through our continued investments in places like Williamsburg, we are continuing drive economic prosperity and create opportunity in American manufacturing."

The Williamsburg brewery has been part of Anheuser-Busch's operations since 1972. The investment include upgrades to critical manufacturing equipment to maximize efficiency in the brewing process.

With over 750 employees across five facilities in Virginia, Anheuser-Busch has made more than $1.1 billion in capital investments in the state to date.

“As one of James City County's leading employers, this $4.2 million investment reinforces Anheuser-Busch's commitment to quality products and contributing to our local community,” says Tom Jokerst, general manager for Anheuser-Busch’s Williamsburg brewery. “We have been proud to brew in Williamsburg for over 50 years, and investments like this one allow us to continue to uphold industry-leading standards and drive economic growth in the Commonwealth of Virginia."