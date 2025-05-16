Anheuser-Busch to Invest $300M in U.S. Manufacturing Operations

Anheuser-Busch has announced it will invest $300 million in its facilities across the United States.

Building on more than 165 years of investment in its people, breweries and communities, Anheuser-Busch's Brewing Futures initiative aims to support American manufacturing through three pillars:

Creating and sustaining manufacturing jobs by investing more than $300 million in local communities and facilities in 2025, adding to the nearly $2 billion invested over the past five years Building the manufacturing workforce for the future by expanding its Technical Excellence Center model beyond its hometown of St. Louis, starting with a new regional facility in Columbus, Ohio, and providing access to local trade schools Strengthening manufacturing career opportunities for veterans by adopting a new digital credentialing system to support veterans in pursuing manufacturing careers

“This new $300 million investment in our manufacturing facilities across the U.S. is the latest example of Anheuser-Busch’s commitment to strengthening our local communities by creating and sustaining jobs and driving economic prosperity,” says Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth. Investing in our people and in new technologies and capabilities to drive industry and economic growth is core to who we are.”

Over the past five years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2 billion in its 100 facilities across the country to enhance operations, advance technology and meet evolving consumer demand. That commitment continues in 2025, with more than $300 million in planned investments in its facilities nationwide.

Anheuser-Busch is expanding its Technical Excellence Center model – which has benefited more than 1,200 Anheuser-Busch employees since 2022 – across the country, starting with the launch of its new Columbus Regional Excellence Center, where it aims to upskill its entire regional technical workforce over the next three years.

Additionally, Anheuser-Busch is expanding access to its St. Louis and Columbus Technical Excellence Centers beyond its workforce. In partnership with the National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Institute and with local trade schools, Anheuser-Busch will open the facility’s doors to trade school students and educators to further grow and develop the talent pipeline for manufacturing careers across the country.

Anheuser-Busch also is partnering with the Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America to adopt a new digital credentialing system that translates military experience into skills needed for careers in manufacturing. Additionally, the company will train its workforce on the credentialing system, ensuring recruiters understand how the unique skillsets of service members translate to these manufacturing roles and allow them to apply that knowledge to thousands of applications annually.

Jay Timmons, President and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers said: “Anheuser-Busch’s $300 million investment is more than a commitment to manufacturing in America — it’s a commitment to America’s future,” says Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers. “By expanding technical training and strengthening our industrial base in Columbus, and with their support of the Manufacturing Institute's Heroes MAKE America initiative, they are opening doors of opportunity for manufacturing workers across this country. This investment will help fuel our economy, lift up communities and secure the promise of manufacturing in America for generations to come."

Anheuser-Busch has a history of supporting service members, and today, more than 10 percent of the company’s workforce is made up of veterans and active-duty military, with a nearly 100 percent retention rate and nearly 60 percent serving in manufacturing roles.