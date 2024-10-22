Anheuser-Busch announced a new $8 million investment in its St. Louis brewery. During the last five years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2 billion in its facilities across the country.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, says, "At Anheuser-Busch, we've built a legacy of brewing great beer and showing up in our local communities—that's who we are. Our continued investments in our St. Louis brewery benefit not only our local team, but also our hometown, which continues to be a core part of our identity after more than 165 years. This brewery is as iconic as the beer we brew, and these investments help ensure that we not only have the infrastructure but also the people and talent to build on our legacy for generations to come."

Anheuser-Busch says it is dedicated to investing in its facilities to help create and sustain jobs and fuel economic growth in St. Louis and beyond. Since 2019, the brewer has invested more than $165 million in its St. Louis campus alone, including renovating and reopening its Technical Excellence Center. Since its reopening, the Technical Excellence Center has served 1,500 frontline workers from Anheuser-Busch facilities across the country, according tot he company.

Additionally, Anheuser-Busch has also committed nearly $1 million this year to drive economic impact in the broader St. Louis community, investing in skills training, entrepreneurship, higher education and more.