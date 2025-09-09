Anheuser-Busch to Invest $9.2M in Georgia Brewery

Anheuser-Busch will invest $9.2 million in its Cartersville, Ga., brewery. The investment will go toward upgrading brewing equipment to fuel increased production of Michelob ULTRA.

This $9.2 million investment in the Cartersville brewery is part of Anheuser-Busch’s Brewing Futures initiative, through which the company is investing more than $300 million in its U.S. facilities to create and sustain U.S. manufacturing jobs.

“Our latest investment in Cartersville enables us to produce more of our iconic brands, like Michelob ULTRA, the No. 1 fastest-growing beer brand in the U.S.,” says Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “Consistently investing in our people, breweries and communities allows us to drive local economic growth where we live and work while providing more American-made products to our customers and consumers.”

Anheuser-Busch opened its Cartersville brewery in 1993. The company has invested over $230 million in the brewery since 2020, part of the nearly $2 billion it has invested in its 100 U.S. facilities over the past five years. Anheuser-Busch remains dedicated to being an economic driver in Georgia and maintaining its position as a leader in the American brewing industry.

“Anheuser-Busch’s latest investment in its Cartersville brewery underscores its ongoing dedication to boost the economic vitality of our local community and Georgia overall,” says Georgia State Rep. Matthew Gambill. “We are grateful for their support to drive job creation and ensure Cartersville continues to play a lead role in industry innovation and growth.”

Anheuser-Busch produces 48 products at its Cartersville brewery, which are then shipped across the country to 32 U.S. states. The investment will expand the brewery’s capacity to produce fast-growing brands, like Michelob ULTRA, bringing more products to customers and consumers while supporting local communities and jobs.

For over 20 years, Michelob ULTRA has been synonymous with championing an active lifestyle. Through investments like this one in Cartersville, Anheuser-Busch is committed to fueling the brand’s momentum and supporting increasing consumer demand. Michelob ULTRA is the beer sponsor of Major League Soccer, the PGA Tour, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the NBA, and the 2026 and 2028 Olympic Paralympic Games in Milan and Los Angeles.

Building on more than 165 years of investment in its people, breweries and communities, Anheuser-Busch’s Brewing Futures initiative supports American manufacturing through three pillars: creating and sustaining manufacturing jobs, advancing technical skills training and strengthening manufacturing career opportunities for veterans.