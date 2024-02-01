Our Home announced its entry into a definitive agreement with Utz Brands Inc. to acquire from subsidiaries of Utz. the R.W. Garcia and Good Health brands, along with two new manufacturing plants, and the assumption of Utz’s Las Vegas facility lease and manufacturing operation. This move scales Our Home’s existing platform and footprint across the country.

“These acquisitions will diversity Our Home brands across a variety of salty snack categories, reinforcing our position as a leading independent better-for-you snacking platform,” says Aaron Greenwald, founder and CEO of Our Home. “We are proud to be building a platform and team that’s dedicated to creating and delivering our products and promise to customers.”

R.W. Garcia brings iconic tortilla chips, corn chips and gluten-free crackers with over 30 years of history to the Our Home portfolio. Dedicated to strict non-GMO and sustainability commitments, the company prioritizes making snacks as healthy as they are irresistible.

Good Health offerssnacks for various occasions without compromise alongside leading brand recognition in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic and a stable growth profile. Their broad product portfolio spans multiple flavors and formats, including pretzels, veggie chips, popcorn, puffs, fries and more.

Following the close of the transaction, which is expected to occur on Feb. 5, 2024, Our Home will have five manufacturing facilities across the country. This will allow Our Home to vertically integrate across all salty sub-categories