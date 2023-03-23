The ISH Food Co. has announced it has entered a strategic, non-exclusive distribution agreement with Dot Foods. The agreement enables ISH to expand its distribution of its plant-based seafood products across the continental U.S.

ISH currently offers its products in select restaurants and campus dining halls, including Harvard and Amherst. The company has more than 25 products in development, including crab, lobster and cod alternatives.

This announcement follows The ISH Co.'s $5 million seed funding round in January, which brought total funds raised to nearly $10 million. In addition to expanding the company's distribution network, funds are being used to build upon ISH's product portfolio.