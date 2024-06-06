Apparo Inc., a plant protein ingredient company, announced a joint development agreement with Döhler, a global provider of natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions for the food, beverage and nutrition industry.

Apparo applies its Total Crop Utilization system, using patent-pending processing technologies to upcycle protein and other nutritional ingredients from food byproducts, to meet the demands of the rapidly growing plant-based food and nutrition markets while reducing environmental impact. Apparo’s proprietary approach and ingredients, combined with Döhler’s pipeline of applications, aim to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the food and beverage sector.

“We are enthusiastic about working closely with Döhler, an established and innovative supplier to the food and nutrition industry,” says Apparo CEO Ian Mackay. “We look forward to the development of significant commercial opportunities.”