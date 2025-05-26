How Sensing Technologies Can Help Avoid Food and Water Waste

It’s estimated that approximately 30-40% of the food supply in the United States is wasted annually, equating to about 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food. In 2019 alone, the U.S. food and beverage manufacturing and processing sectors generated an estimated 40 million tons of wasted food, losing approximately $150 billion to processing inefficiencies and waste disposal costs.

However, even small improvements can lead to significant savings and waste reduction. By integrating sensor technology, food and beverage manufacturers can make data-driven decisions, improve resource efficiency and reduce waste throughout the production process. This not only benefits the environment but also boosts profitability by lowering costs. Here are a few ways sensors can help organizations improve overall operational efficiency.





Enable Faster and More Accurate Phase Transitions

Phase transitions in hygienic manufacturing processes are critical for maintaining quality control and preventing bacterial contamination. Timer-based controls can remove the human variability element, but they aren’t ideal as a safety buffer of several seconds typically has to be added. This could lead to viable products being sent to the sewer early, before the rinsing water arrives.

Turbidity sensors can automatically detect the shift between milk with different fat contents, beer, juices, cleaning agents and rinse water. They measure the cloudiness or haziness of a liquid caused by suspended particles. The higher the turbidity, the more particles are present in the liquid, reducing its clarity.

Some turbidity sensors have a subsecond response time and high measuring accuracy. This means they can identify a transition from product to water or from one product to another and initiate cutoffs or transitions to/from waste disposal, helping avoid substantial product losses. For example, after installing turbidity sensors at their UHT inlet and outlet, a German dairy was able to reclaim almost 32 gallons (120 liters) of milk per cycle, leading to an annual reclamation of over 26,000 gallons (100,000 liters) and substantially reducing their wastewater costs.





Use Every Drop in the Tank

Inaccurate level control may cause loss of product by either spillage from overfills or inadvertently draining it during cleaning. That’s where level sensors can help. These sensors help prevent overflows by accurately measuring the volume of ingredients in storage tanks and mixing vessels. Manufacturers can minimize losses caused by excessive filling, leakage or improper transfers between processing stages by maintaining optimal levels. Level sensors improve batch consistency by ensuring the correct amount of ingredients is used in each production cycle, reducing errors that could lead to bad batches.

Level sensors also enhance packaging efficiency by preventing beverage containers from being under- or overfilled. Overfilled kegs, tanks or other containers result in wasted product, while underfilled ones may be rejected by quality control, leading to lower yields or increased rework/reprocessing costs. Plus, by integrating real-time monitoring with automated control systems, level sensors can help detect anomalies such as clogs, leaks or equipment malfunctions that could contribute to inefficiencies and higher costs.





Ensure Consistent Product Quality

If the product quality does not meet specifications, entire product batches may have to be dumped. High-precision flow control is key to efficiency and accuracy. Flow meters, especially electromagnetic models, provide accurate and reliable measurements of liquid flow rates. These meters use electromagnetic fields to measure the velocity of conductive liquids without any moving parts. This precision allows manufacturers to maintain strict control over ingredient proportions during mixing and blending processes, ensuring uniformity in taste, texture and quality across batches.

By continuously monitoring flow rates in real-time, electromagnetic flow meters help prevent inconsistencies caused by fluctuations in ingredient delivery, reducing the risk of under- or over-dosing critical components. These meters also enhance efficiency in filling operations by ensuring precise volume measurements, thereby reducing product waste due to overfills or rejected underfilled containers.





Detect Product Contamination Already in the Process Line

In numerous food and beverage manufacturing processes, like milk, beer or juices, the product is heated and then cooled down. Plate heat exchangers are usually employed to accomplish this step in the most energy-efficient and fast manner. A solution containing glycol is commonly used as the cooling agent. Glycol is often used to manage the freezing process, retain a steady temperature in the application, and prevent corrosion and bacterial growth in the cooling system. Unfortunately, leaks can be triggered by pressure surges, product particles or soil deposits. If damage occurs, the cooling agent can penetrate and pollute the product, presenting a danger to consumers. Laboratory control may detect contamination too late, affecting entire product batches.

A turbidity meter can be installed directly after the heat exchanger in the cooling circuit’s tubing to monitor the purity of the glycol-containing cooling medium. If a cooler plate is damaged, liquids are exchanged and the product enters the coolant. Therefore, the turbidity meter can indirectly monitor the purity of the product by supervising the cooling agent. If the process malfunctions, it can be stopped quickly to minimize product loss. This enables the operation to guarantee product safety while reducing product loss and minimizing damage to the heat exchanger.

Temperature and pressure are other crucial parameters for the heat exchanger's secure functioning. Temperature sensors accurately monitor the process temperatures at the product's inlet and outlet and in the cooling circuit, while pressure sensors assist in supervising the cooler's correct operation. If particles or contamination disrupt the function, the pressure upstream of the cooler increases, indicating that the cooling system should be checked, and if necessary, cleaned to prevent damage.





Sensors are Good for the Environment and Great for Your Bottom Line

Sensors in food and beverage manufacturing are both environmentally and economically advantageous. Process automation with the help of sensors helps minimize waste, reduce energy consumption and optimize resources by enabling real-time monitoring and precise control over production processes. For example, level sensors prevent overflows and product loss through cleaning, while flow meters enhance efficiency by precisely measuring ingredients, preventing overuse and reducing raw material waste. This leads to lower disposal costs and decreased environmental impact, as less wastewater must be treated.

From a financial perspective, reducing waste translates to significant cost savings. Improved efficiency in ingredient usage, reduced product loss and lower energy consumption all contribute to higher profit margins. Additionally, sensors help brands comply with strict food safety regulations by ensuring consistent quality and reducing the risk of bad batches.

Adopting sensor technologies gives manufacturers a competitive edge through improved operational efficiencies and reduced product waste and wastewater costs, which just makes good business sense.