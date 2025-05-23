Coalition Unites Europe’s Food Manufacturing Technologies and Equipment Sector

Four companies in the food manufacturing technologies and equipment sector – Alfa Laval, Krones, SPX FLOW and Tetra Pak – recently committed to collaboratively addressing the industry’s challenges through the launch of an industry coalition – Food Manufacturing Technologies Europe (FMTE).

The companies have launched FMTE to fill a gap: the lack of a unified voice for the food manufacturing technologies and equipment sector in Europe’s food systems. It aims to contribute to driving the transition toward more competitive, resilient and sustainable food systems across the continent.

The food manufacturing technologies and equipment sector is a growing industry in Europe, with the region being a contributor to a global market that is projected to reach €118.4 billion by 2030. Despite its fragmentation, the sector is propelled by innovation, with the five largest manufacturers in the European Union/European Free Trade Association holding 15% of the global market in 2023. However, the industry faces challenges at both the European and global levels — including sustaining competitiveness, scaling the adoption of its innovations with a minimized environmental impact downstream in its supply chain, navigating supply chain disruptions and adapting to regulatory frameworks.

FMTE brings together manufacturers of mechanical and digital equipment solutions, machinery and technologies used to handle, process and store food and beverages. The coalition aims to become the unified voice of Europe’s food manufacturing technologies and equipment sector, representing companies of all sizes, from SMEs to global leaders. FMTE has laid out three core objectives:

Strengthen sector resilience and competitiveness: Strengthen industry collaboration to boost resilience, enhance competitiveness and align with the European Union’s priorities through shared best practices. Drive sustainability and innovation for impact: Advance the transformation of food systems by scaling innovations that reduce environmental impact, harness digital solutions to minimize waste, improve energy and water efficiency, and support the European Union’s climate objectives. Champion the sector’s voice in policymaking: Contribute with evidence, insights and best practices to shape a European Union policy framework that fosters innovation and competitiveness of the European food manufacturing technologies and equipment sector.

“We united to create a platform that gives us a stronger collective voice in shaping Europe’s future food manufacturing technologies landscape,” states the FMTE Board, which is comprised of business leaders from the four founding companies. “In these crucial times for the industry, where delivering tangible impact is more important than ever, we aim to drive innovation in food manufacturing technologies, promote sustainability and ensure a more influential role in Europe’s competitive food industry.”

FMTE will foster open collaboration among industry leaders, European Union policymakers and researchers to accelerate innovation and address shared challenges. As a hub of expertise, it will offer insights, data and policy intelligence to support better decisions and raise the sector’s profile. By promoting innovation, sustainability and regulatory alignment, FMTE aims to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness and help shape the future of a resilient, high-performing food system.