Simply Better Brands Corp. announced an agreement with Sodexo, a French company that provides food services, facilities management services and employee benefits to consumers in 53 countries. This relationship is expected to enable Sodexo to accelerate its clean ingredient, plant-based food initiative to offer 33% plant-based dishes in menus by 2025.

For the initial launch phase, TRUBAR will begin work in Texas micro-markets in Q2 2023.

"COVID was a significant catalyst to consumers assessing their overall wellness. Never in our history have our consumers demanded cleaner ingredients on what they put in their body,” says Kathy Casey, SBBC’s CEO.

Its TRUBAR line is dairy-free, soy-free, no sugar alcohol, vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free.



