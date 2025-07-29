Mars, Inc. to Invest $2B in U.S. Manufacturing through 2026

Mars, Incorporated announces plans to invest an estimated $2 billion into its manufacturing operations across the country by the end of 2026.

The company says this investment builds on its commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing, as 94% of Mars products sold in the U.S. are produced in the U.S. In the last five years, the company invested over $6 billion into U.S. manufacturing.

"This investment is about building a stronger, more resilient business in the U.S. – one that can grow with our consumers, deliver for our partners and create lasting economic impact in the communities where we operate," says Claus Aagaard, CFO of Mars, Incorporated. "The U.S. is our biggest and most important market and a key engine of growth for the long term – not only through our legacy manufacturing footprint but also through the expansion of strategic acquisitions like Nature's Bakery, which is already scaling quickly. That's why we've committed $6 billion to U.S. manufacturing in the last five years, with another $2 billion planned by the end of next year."

Through the investment, Mars has built a $240 million facility for Nature's Bakery in Salt Lake City, Utah, which opens July 30. The 339,000-square-foot site will create more than 230 new jobs in the region and expand the brand's capacity, with the ability to produce nearly one billion bars each year.

Earlier this year, Mars opened a $450 million Royal Canin dry pet food facility in Lewisburg, Ohio — the brand's largest dry pet food factory globally — creating up to 270 new jobs in the area.

Mars across is present in 49 states, employs over 70,000 associates and operates 38 factories in addition to veterinary clinics, labs and 16 global and regional offices. In the last five years, Mars has added over 9,000 U.S.-based associates.