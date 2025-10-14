Mars Launches First U.S. Corporate Campaign to Highlight Manufacturing Legacy

Mars has launched its first U.S. corporate advertising campaign — “Mars Is Closer Than You Think” — to highlight how it has been manufacturing in the United States for over a century.

In the U.S., Mars produces more than 40 brands and employ over 70,000 associates who operate 38 factories in addition to veterinary clinics, labs and 16 regional offices.

Although millions of Americans consume Mars’ products every day, many don’t realize the connection to Mars. The company says the campaign celebrates the people, pets, places and products that make Mars a vital part of American life.

Mars has kicked off this campaign in five U.S. markets:

Topeka, Kansas – home of the Mars Halloween Headquarters since 2014

Salt Lake City, Utah – home to the company’s newest factory: a $240 million Nature’s Bakery facility

Dayton, Ohio – next to Lewisburg, where earlier this year the company opened its largest Royal Canin dry pet food facility globally

Greater Nashville, Tennessee – where Mars North American Pet Nutrition division is headquartered

Greater Washington, D.C. – the home of Mars global headquarters in McLean, Virginia

In these cities, consumers will see out-of-home and print advertisements celebrating Mars’ local presence.

On a national level, the campaign will include social-first videos about Mars and its impact on American manufacturing, farming and supporting pets in the United States, alongside exclusive digital media partnerships.

“The U.S. market is not only a cornerstone of Mars growth; it embodies our commitment to innovation and quality,” says Anton Vincent, president, Mars Wrigley North America and global ice cream – a division of Mars, Incorporated. “Across the country, we are dedicated to supporting communities where we operate, always driving forward our mission to use our incredible consumer brands to help create a better world for people, pets, and the planet.”

This campaign also highlights Mars contributions to the U.S. economy. Earlier this year, Mars announced a $2 billion investment in American manufacturing through 2026, building on the $6 billion already invested over the past five years.