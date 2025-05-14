Mars Builds on U.S. Investment with $450 Million Royal Canin Facility in Ohio

Mars, Incorporated is expanding its U.S. Royal Canin manufacturing capacity through the opening of a 450,000-sq.-ft. facility in Lewisburg, Ohio. The $450 million site will create up to 270 full-time jobs over the next five years, united around a cat- and dog-first culture, and will produce enough dry pet food to feed 4 million pets annually. In the United States, Mars has a presence in 49 states, employs over 70,000 associates and operates 37 factories, in addition to veterinary clinics, labs, and 14 global and regional offices.

“Our latest investment in Ohio is an important milestone in Mars’ ongoing commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing,” says Poul Weihrauch, CEO of Mars, Incorporated. “Over the last five years, we invested over $6 billion in the U.S., and we plan to continue to grow our ability to supply the domestic market. The Royal Canin facility in Lewisburg provides an important opportunity to further Mars’ science-based innovation while supporting a community of people and pets that has long been a part of the Mars family.”

“The decision by Royal Canin and parent company Mars to locate in Ohio represents a significant vote of confidence in Ohio’s business environment; our talented, highly trained workforce; and our outstanding quality of life,” says Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “We are pleased that Royal Canin is locating in Lewisburg, and we look forward to partnering with them as they succeed in Ohio, the heart of it all.”

The facility uses standardized systems and process designs tested across Royal Canin facilities to replicate the brand’s nutrition. The site can manufacture the brand’s entire regional dry kibble portfolio, making it the brand’s largest dry pet food factory globally. The facility has also earned a Silver Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, a globally recognized sustainability achievement.

“The investment made into our Lewisburg site continues to represent the growth of the pet nutrition industry and the evolving needs of our pets and their owners,” says Daryn Brown, regional president for Royal Canin North America. “We’re proud to expand and scale our capabilities to provide tailored nutrition to our North American market and continue expanding our presence within Lewisburg and Preble County.”