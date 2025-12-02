FDA Could Finalize Front-of-Pack Nutrition Label Rule in Spring 2026

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration projects to issue a final rule on front-of-pack nutrition labeling in spring 2026.

The agency’s proposed rule would require the display of a compact informational box containing certain nutrient information. The goal is to give consumers “standardized, interpretive nutrition information that can help them quickly and easily identify how foods can be part of a healthy diet.”

The front-of-pack nutrition label would include saturated fat, sodium and added sugars, as well as interpretive descriptions such as low, medium and high and percent daily value. The FDA has also proposed concluding an “FDA.gov” attribution banner at the bottom of the label to “increase consumer trust in the credibility of the information.”

The FDA has proposed to begin compliance three years after the rule is finalized for businesses with $10 million or more in food sales and four years after the rule’s effective date for businesses with less than $10 million in annual food sales.

The public comment period ended May 16, and the final rule is expected in May 2026.