FDA Could Soon Reveal Final Rule on Using Ultrafiltered Milk in Cheese Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may soon release the final rule for the use of fluid ultrafiltered milk in cheese products, more than 20 years after the proposed rule was introduced.

The FDA issued the proposed rule on Oct. 19, 2005. The final rule will amend regulations to provide for the use of fluid ultrafiltered (UF) and microfiltered (MF) milk and nonfat milk in the manufacture of standardized cheeses and related cheese products.

The final rule also provides an exemption for standardized cheeses and related cheese products from labeling fluid UF milk, fluid UF nonfat milk, fluid MF milk, and fluid MF nonfat milk when used along with milk or nonfat milk in these products.

The FDA opened the public comment period in 2005, 2007, 2019 and 2020. The FDA issued guidance in 2017, recommending that the dairy industry “identify the ingredients as ‘ultrafiltered milk’ and ‘ultrafiltered nonfat milk’ to the extent feasible and appropriate.”

Ultrafiltered milk is currently sold under the consumer brand Fairlife, which touts its higher protein and lower sugar content.

The final rule is expected before the end of the year.