Coca-Cola to Lay Off 75 Corporate Employees

The Coca-Cola Company has announced plans to lay off 75 employees at its corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Geogia.

The workforce reduction is set to begin at the end of February, according to a WARN Notice filed with the state on Dec. 30. The company expects additional cuts to follow in the coming months.

In Coca-Cola’s third-quarter earnings call, outgoing Chairman and CEO James Quincey mentioned the company’s plans to restructure in 2026 despite ongoing growth and “winning in the marketplace.”

“We're going to find the extra investments to drive that growth,” Quincey said during the earnings call. “And, yes, we will be discontented with ourselves and think, ‘what do we need to continue, what do we need to evolve, and what do we need to transform to generate those funds for growth.’ And that will include ongoing productivity as we bring in AI and agentic tech over the coming years.”

During the third quarter, Coca-Cola reported a 1% increase in unit cases and a 6% increase in organic revenue. In its full-year outlook, the company held its expectation to deliver organic revenue growth of 5% to 6%.