Swire Coca-Cola to Build Bottling Facility in Colorado

Swire Coca-Cola USA has announced plans to invest $475 million in building a new bottling facility in Southeast Colorado Springs, where it will consolidate and modernize its operations.

Located in the Peak Innovation Park, the 620,000-sq.-ft. facility will generate an estimated 170 new jobs. Swire Coca-Cola USA, which manufactures, distributes and sells Coca-Cola and other beverage brands in 13 states across the American West, currently employs 1,300 people.

The new facility – which will replace the current 90-year-old production plant in Denver – will allow the company to provide its employees with a modern working environment, meet rising customer demand and advance its sustainability goals. The plant will produce more than 230 beverage options across 60-plus brands, including sparkling soft drinks, waters, teas, juice drinks and sports beverages.

“Colorado Springs has been a great partner for our existing distribution facility where we employ 170 people,” says Bryan Sink, senior vice president, supply chain at Swire Coca-Cola USA. “The city offers a highly skilled workforce and a strong sense of community — all of which make it an ideal location for this strategic investment. At this facility we will pursue LEED Gold certification, demonstrating our commitment to sustainability and being a responsible business within the community. This investment represents our long-term commitment to the region, supporting local jobs, enhancing our production capabilities and ensuring we continue manufacturing our large portfolio of beverage brands right here in Colorado.”

Once operational, the Colorado Springs plant’s employees will include production, maintenance, quality, logistics and management roles.

Swire Coca-Cola USA plans to break ground on the facility in 2026.

With revenues of more than $3 billion, Swire Coca-Cola USA is headquarted in Draper, Utah. Swire Coca-Cola, USA is part of JS&S (Beverages) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of John Swire & Sons Limited.