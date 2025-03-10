Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. recently hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its Coca-Cola sales center and warehouse in Jasper, Georgia – an approximate $19 million investment that the company says will benefit its associates, customers and consumers.

The 26,000-sq.-ft. facility, which sits on 3 ac. off Hugh Mullins Court, includes a sales and distribution center, warehouse, fleet shop and office space. The facility will serve as a hub to distribute products to customers and communities throughout Georgia’s Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Towns and Union counties.

“This grand-opening event has been a long time coming, and we are so excited to see it come to life and share it with all of you today,” Tim Brown, Jasper Coca-Cola sales center manager, said at the ceremony. “Whether you are a lifelong resident of Pickens County, a local or state elected official, or a longtime customer, we are thankful for your support of Jasper Coca-Cola, which has been in this community for almost 100 years.

“The financial investment made by Coca-Cola United into this new facility and the daily investment of time, care and effort shown by our Jasper associates will continue to generate results for many years to come,” Brown continued.

Jasper mayor Kirk Raffield and Pickens County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Amberle Godfrey were also present to deliver remarks.

“On behalf of the city of Jasper, we are tremendously grateful and blessed to have a community partner like Coca-Cola,” Raffield says. “They have demonstrated that they are the true epitome of community service, and this most recent building continues to solidify their corporate policy of giving back and investing in the community they serve.”

“The grand opening of this facility is a monumental moment for our community,” Godfrey says. “The investment Coca-Cola United has made in our community not only strengthens Coca-Cola’s presence in our region, but also demonstrates their continued commitment to the city of Jasper and Pickens County. This facility will create new job opportunities, foster economic growth, and ensure that Jasper and Pickens County remains a leader in the business sector.”

Established in 1932, Jasper Coca-Cola joined the Coca-Cola United family of bottlers in 2017. Today, Jasper Coca-Cola employs 58 associates; serves more than 1,000 customers; and sells and distributes nearly 2 million cases of Coca-Cola products annually.