Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. and Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, announced the grand opening of its expanded citicoline manufacturing facilities at the Kyowa Hakko Bio Yamaguchi Production Center, situated in Hofu City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan. The occasion marks a milestone in the company's growth journey. Kyowa Hakko Bio president and CEO, Yuki Kanzaki, underscored the role of Cognizin in the company's future success.

The facility is dedicated to the production of citicoline, and has the capability for integrated manufacturing from fermentation to purification. Floor space of the facility is approximately 2,000 square meters (21,527 sq. ft), on a site of approximately 5,000 square meters (53,819 sq. ft.).

Cognizin has a history of global use in enhancing cognitive function in health foods. With the global population aging and the rapid growth of the e-sports market, which is expected to expand at an annual rate of 7% between 2018 and 2023, the demand for citicoline has surged, especially in the U.S., where it is sought after for use in supplements and functional food and beverages.

Kyowa Hakko Bio's expansion of its citicoline manufacturing capacity not only meets this demand but also establishes a global supply network catering to pharmaceutical and health food manufacturers. Moreover, the Kirin Group is integrating citicoline into its upcoming product development initiatives.

In her address during the opening celebration, Kanzaki highlighted the importance of Cognizin and this day for the company's future growth. She emphasized that through the stable supply of citicoline, Kyowa Hakko Bio continues to contribute to improving cognitive health, focus and attention, addressing aspects of overall wellbeing.