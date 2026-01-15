Post Consumer Brands to Lay Off 71 from Michigan Facility

Post Consumer Brands, LLC is ceasing production of Honeycomb cereal, peanut butter and some granola at its plant in Battle Creek, Michigan, resulting in 71 layoffs.

The company, which filed a WARN Act notice with the state on Oct. 31, said the layoffs were to occur during a two-week period starting Jan. 8. Nearly half the affected employees have the title production support.

Post Consumer Brands generated net sales of $4.02 billion in 2025, down 2.1% from the year prior. Segment profit was $493.9 million, a decrease of 8.7%.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, Post Consumer Brands earned $1.16 billion, representing a 10% increase from the same period in 2024. 8th Avenue, Post Holdings’ recent acquisition, represented $242.7 million in net sales.

Excluding 8th Avenue, Post Consumer Brands’ volumes decreased 11.5%. Cereal and granola volumes decreased 8.1%, driven by category declines and the lapping of elevated promotional activity in the prior year period. Segment profit was $102.8 million, a decrease of 26.7%.