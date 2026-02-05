Post Consumer Brands Names Greg Pearson as President and CEO

Post Holdings, Inc. has named Greg Pearson as president and CEO of Post Consumer Brands, effective April 1.

Pearson will succeed Nicolas Catoggio, who became Post Holdings executive vice president and chief operating officer in January.

Pearson joins Post from Compana Pet Brands, a leader in pet care and nutrition based in St. Louis, where he served as CEO since January 2023. With Compana, Pearson has led business transformation efforts, including optimizing the company's supply chain, refocusing its commercial strategy and evolving its product portfolios for profitable growth.

Pearson brings to Post 25 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry. Prior to Compana, Pearson served as CEO of Pretzels, Inc., a private label and contract manufacturer of pretzels. There he led a variety of growth and operations initiatives that resulted in the company's successful sale to The Hershey Company in 2021.

In addition, Pearson previously oversaw all brand marketing, creative services, private brands and e-commerce product management for online pet retailer Chewy.com and led part of the private brands division for Conagra Brands, Inc. His early career included a variety of cereal and baked goods brand marketing roles with General Mills.

"Greg's experience leading and transforming businesses in grocery and pet, across brands and private label, is a great fit for our Post Consumer Brands organization," says Rob Vitale, Post Holdings' president and CEO. "We are excited to welcome Greg to Post and look forward to working together to build on Post Consumer Brands' success."

Pearson will be based at Post Consumer Brands' headquarters in Lakeville, Minnesota. In the coming months, Catoggio and Pearson will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.