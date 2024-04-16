Denali Ingredients, manufacturer of custom specialty ingredients for the ice cream and frozen novelty industry, has appointed Jeremy Thompson as president and chief executive officer, effective May 6.
Thompson succeeds Neal Glaeser, current president and CEO, who will retire on Aug. 1. Glaeser will maintain a full-time schedule until his retirement. He will shift to a consultative role as an executive advisor while continuing his role as a member of Denali Ingredients’ Board of Directors.
Glaeser’s retirement comes after a career spanning 35 years and a range of senior management roles. He joined Denali Brands, the flavor innovation arm and former sister company of Denali Ingredients, as president 23 years ago. He served as catalyst for the purchase of the first Denali Ingredients facility in 2006 and championed its potential as a manufacturing arm for the Denali Brands business to make the fudge for its popular Moose Tracks flavor of ice cream. The ingredients business grew exponentially in volume and revenue in the years following.
Orkla Food Ingredients (OFI) purchased a majority interest of Denali Ingredients in 2022, a deal that established OFI in the U.S. sweet ingredients category. OFI was already a leading ingredients supplier to the bakery, ice cream and confectionery industries in Europe.
"I joined the Denali family of companies with enthusiasm and inspired by entrepreneurial ownership who allowed for big, colorful dreams,” Glaeser said. “I am very pleased that the organization retains the same entrepreneurial spirit and passion for innovation as I found it to have when I joined decades ago, and I have no doubt the team will thrive under Jeremy’s leadership.”
Thompson brings to Denali Ingredients history of growth across his 25-year career, having served the food and beverage industry in roles spanning global head of strategy, chief operating officer, chief strategy officer, and most recently, as president of the Taste Division for Florida Food Products (FFP).
Thompson is a certified public accountant holding a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. He has a record of navigating private equity portfolio companies through successful mergers and acquisitions. Thompson’s experience includes leadership positions at multi-billion dollar publicly traded companies and midsize privately-owned food ingredient companies. His resume includes driving significant double-digit growth in revenue and EBITDA at multiple organizations.
Thompson will report directly to Tor Osmundsen, senior vice president, OFI and CEO of Sweet Ingredients. Osmundsen serves as chairman of the board for Denali Ingredients.
“I have been fortunate to have worked with several organizations that have provided for personal and professional growth, and everything I’ve learned about Denali suggests that trend will continue,” Thompson said. “This is an incredibly well-run organization with a commitment to manufacturing excellence that is recognized on a global scale. I look forward to building upon this strong foundation as we continue a strong growth trajectory.”