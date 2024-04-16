Jeremy Thompson

Denali Ingredients, manufacturer of custom specialty ingredients for the ice cream and frozen novelty industry, has appointed Jeremy Thompson as president and chief executive officer, effective May 6.

Thompson succeeds Neal Glaeser, current president and CEO, who will retire on Aug. 1. Glaeser will maintain a full-time schedule until his retirement. He will shift to a consultative role as an executive advisor while continuing his role as a member of Denali Ingredients’ Board of Directors.

Glaeser’s retirement comes after a career spanning 35 years and a range of senior management roles. He joined Denali Brands, the flavor innovation arm and former sister company of Denali Ingredients, as president 23 years ago. He served as catalyst for the purchase of the first Denali Ingredients facility in 2006 and championed its potential as a manufacturing arm for the Denali Brands business to make the fudge for its popular Moose Tracks flavor of ice cream. The ingredients business grew exponentially in volume and revenue in the years following.

Orkla Food Ingredients (OFI) purchased a majority interest of Denali Ingredients in 2022, a deal that established OFI in the U.S. sweet ingredients category. OFI was already a leading ingredients supplier to the bakery, ice cream and confectionery industries in Europe.

"I joined the Denali family of companies with enthusiasm and inspired by entrepreneurial ownership who allowed for big, colorful dreams,” Glaeser said. “I am very pleased that the organization retains the same entrepreneurial spirit and passion for innovation as I found it to have when I joined decades ago, and I have no doubt the team will thrive under Jeremy’s leadership.”