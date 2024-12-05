Nestlé USA announced the appointment of Martin Thompson as chief executive officer and U.S. market head, effective January 1, 2025. Thompson will report to Steve Presley, Nestlé CEO Zone Americas, and will join the Zone Americas Leadership Team.

Thompson joined Nestlé as a part of the company's acquisition of the Starbucks consumer packaged goods and foodservice products business in 2018. Subsequently in 2020, he was appointed president of Nestlé Coffee Partners, the U.S. business housing coffee brands such as Nescafé, Starbucks at Home and Seattle's Best. Under his leadership the division has served as a key growth driver for the Nestlé USA business, delivering consecutive years of profitable growth and market share gains.

"For the last several years Marty has led one of our most successful businesses, cementing our position as undisputed leaders in the coffee category. He was instrumental in doubling our Starbucks business globally in just four years and leading the expansion of Nescafé in the U.S. market. He understands that our business, regardless of category, is all about the consumer—knowing them and delighting them at every turn," says Presley. "Just as importantly, Marty believes in the power of people and culture to fuel business results and he builds and inspires teams that deliver. I expect he will inspire that same innovation and growth mindset he fostered within our winning coffee business as he takes on the broader CEO role."

Before joining Nestlé, Thompson served as CEO of the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, and has held several leadership roles at The Clorox Company and Procter & Gamble.